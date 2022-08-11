Police were called by worried passersby after as many as ten dogs were seen inside a car in Leeds in baking heat.

The dogs were spotted in a VW hatchback on Hyde Park Road, Hyde Park, as temperatures reached 26C in the city on Tuesday, 9 August.In a post on Facebook, Lola Simms wrote: "There’s a silver VW golf, that’s been left with the windows barely down on Hyde park road, full of dogs. The dogs sounded very distressed when we walked past."Another witness said: "The windows were slightly open but seeing 10 dogs together makes you worry, and one of them looked a bit hot and sad to be honest. They were all barking quite a lot when they saw people and they did seem pretty hungry."

Police were called as a concerned group of people gathered at the spot.Witnesses said officers managed to access the car, before the owner returned.

The owner was given words of advice. Credit: Facebook

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 5.37pm on Tuesday, police received a call relating to the welfare of some dogs which had been left in a car in Hyde Park Road, Leeds. An officer attended and found a window had been opened and water had been left for the animals."The owner was spoken to and given words of advice."

It comes as parts the country braces for more soaring temperatures after the Met Office issued an amber warning for extreme heat for some parts, covering four days from Thursday to Sunday.

The warning means that adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat, with some changes in working practices likely to be required.

On Tuesday police in Nottingham had to break into a car to rescue a trapped dog. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) said the case reiterated the need for people to look after their animals in the heat.

A spokesperson said: "As sweltering temperatures continue, it's more important than ever to spread the message that dogs die in hot cars."Many people think it will be fine just to leave their pets for a short period of time, but not long is too long. Temperatures can soar to dangerous levels so quickly - and that can put dogs in serious danger."If someone sees a dog in distress in a hot car, we urge them to dial 999. It's really positive to see forces like West Yorkshire Police, and others across England and Wales, taking action when dogs need their help in these potentially fatal situations."

