A teenager has been arrested after a man had his hand severed in an attack in Huddersfield.

The victim is thought to have been attacked with a machete as he used a smoking shelter outside a working men's club on Deighton Road on 9 August. His injuries are not life-threatening.

A 17-year-old Dewsbury was arrested on Thursday, 11 August, on suspicion of attempted murder.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact them.