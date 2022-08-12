A driver who knocked down and killed a nurse as he reached for a cloth to wipe his windscreen has been jailed for 10 months.

Winston Hagston, 58, collided with 60-year-old mother-of-two Allyson Pattison as she used a pedestrian crossing on Inglemire Lane in Hull on 12 January last year.

Hull Crown Court heard he had reached down for a cloth to clean his windscreen of mist just seconds before hitting her at about 7.15am. He failed to heed the warning of a driver behind him who had been beeping his horn, the court was told.Mrs Pattison died at the scene.

Hagston told police: "I switched the windscreen wipers on in case it was mist, reached to my right-hand side to get a cloth, which is in the glove compartment next to my leg, to wipe the windscreen on the inside, then, bang, I hit the lady."

He also said: "It just shows that you don't need to be going fast to kill someone."

Hagston admitted causing death by careless driving.

The scene of the collision. Credit: MEN Media

The court heard Mrs Pattison had been a nurse for 40 years and worked in the endoscopy department at Castle Hill Hospital, Cottingham.Charlotte Baines, prosecuting, said: "She worked long hours but was looking forward to the time that she could eventually retire.

"Allyson's best friend was Caron. Caron would pick her up daily from the bus stop, which Allyson would walk to. They would often talk about their plans for retirement and travelling abroad was something they wished to do. Allyson also had a keen interest in gardening."Mrs Pattison's son, Andrew, told the court that his mother "touched so many people's lives" and would be missed. "To us, she was our world," he said. "She was a completely positive person who would do anything for anyone." Tom Gent, mitigating, said his client was "desperately sorry".

He added: "This is something that will haunt him forever and there is not a day that goes by that he doesn't think of what happened to Mrs Pattison and her loved ones that he has caused to suffer."Judge Sophie McKone told Hagston: "The loss of her to her family and community and friends is immeasurable."She added "I accept that your remorse is genuine and deeply felt. I accept you have been significantly affected. No sentence can ease the pain of her family. No sentence can demonstrate how invaluable her life was."Hagston was jailed for 10 months and was banned from driving for two years and five months.