The family of a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in the street have released new photographs of her as they campaign for a lasting memorial.

Lilia Valutyte died in an incident in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July, as she played with her three-year-old sister, Liepa. Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street, Boston, has been charged with her murder.

Pictures released by Lilia's mother, Lina, and stepfather, Aurelijus, show her dressed in a blue bubble suit, at a bike show in Boston, playing in the kitchen, at an aquarium, and at a dance competition sharing a hug with her sister.

The family are now fundraising for a statue to be installed in Boston, close to the street where she lost her life.

Lilia Valutyte was a 'fun and cheeky' girl her family said. Credit: Family handout

Lina said: "Lilia was grown in that street, every week she spent down there playing, and it happened next to the window.

"The memorial is a way for her to still be there, and we’re now fundraising to get it."

Born at Boston Pilgrim Hospital, Lilia attended Boston Pioneers Academy and was previously a pupil at Carlton Road Academy.

Aurelijus said: "She was cheeky, quiet in one way and then other ways she wasn't. She always tried to make fun."

Lilia Valutyte. Credit: Family handout

Lina added: "It’s hard to know what to say. She was just a normal child, one day she’s happy and another she isn’t, one day she wants to eat pancakes and another she doesn’t - the usual things. She loved to dance, travel and try new things, and annoy her sister. She wanted to go to Italy, so we will probably go anyway next year."

The family say they want to keep some of their memories private.

"There are so many things we could say, but we are not going to talk a lot about who she was and share those stories from our home – they are ours and we want to keep them for us," Lina said. "You find yourself looking for her everywhere. We had four corners and now one is gone."

Lilia Valutyte. Credit: Family handout

Arrangements for Lilia's funeral have not yet been made.

Skebas is next due to appear in court on 19 September.

