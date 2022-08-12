Rage Against The Machine have pulled out of their headline slot at the Reading and Leeds festivals just over two weeks before they were due to perform.

The American rock band were due to play alongside Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey and Bring Me The Horizon.

But they said they had been forced to cancel their appearance after frontman Zack de la Rocha suffered a leg injury on-stage during a performance in Chicago.

Announcing the news on their Twitter page, the band said: "We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon.

"Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed.

"It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation."

Best known for the 1993 anti-authority anthem Killing in the Name, Rage Against The Machine will be replaced in the main slot by the English pop rock band The 1975.

The group, who last played Reading and Leeds in 2019, previously cancelled their 2021 live dates because of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1975 Credit: Ian West/PA

All four of the 1975's albums have reached number one in the UK. Their fifth is due to be released later this year.

Rage Against the Machine have also cancelled dates in France, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Austria, Poland, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

They said fans should contact their point of purchase for refunds to any headline shows.

