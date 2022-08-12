The Met Office has warned of potential disruption caused by thunderstorms after a weekend of scorching temperatures.

While many areas are experiencing drought conditions after one of the direst periods on record, from 6am on Monday, 15 August, a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms comes into effect for much of the country, including Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "While some places stay dry, thunderstorms are likely to develop during Monday, bringing locally heavy rain and possible disruption."

The yellow warning means the weather is likely to have some impact, for example by causing travel disruption. Many people might be able to carry on as normal but others will be directly affected.

The yellow warning covers much of the country. Credit: Met Office

What does a yellow warning for thunderstorms mean?

The Met Office says there could be a number of potential impacts:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

The warning comes after the Met Office issued an amber warning for extreme heat over the weekend, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-30s centigrade. A drought has been officially declared across large swathes of England following the driest first half to a year since 1976.

Several water companies, including Yorkshire Water, have already introduced hosepipe bans.

Despite the desperate need for wet weather, heavy rain can cause problems when it falls on incredibly dry ground as the soil struggles to absorb it.

