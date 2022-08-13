A female burglar from Rotherham who preyed on the elderly and vulnerable has been jailed.

Toni Machin, pretended to be a carer in order to con her way in to their homes where she then stole purses, bank cards and other belongings.

The 33-year-old, of no fixed address, also used two victims' cards to withdraw money and even phoned one victims bank pretending to be his daughter in order to use his cards.

All her victims were aged between 76 and 94 and housebound, with the majority requiring carer assistance 7 days a week.

Following the revelation of the fraud and theft, two elderly victims have been hospitalised due to their health conditions being exacerbated from Machin’s actions.

South Yorkshire Police, issued an appeal earlier this year which led to her arrest.

Machin was later charged with seven counts of burglary and two counts of fraud.

At Sheffield Crown Court, Machin pleaded guilty to all counts, and was sentenced to six years in prison.

South Yorkshire Police Detective Constable Paul McIntyre, who led the investigation said: “Machin was callous and calculated and targeted vulnerable people in a short space of time for her own financial gain.

“Her actions caused undue stress to her victims and even caused two to end up in hospital. I hope that her sentence brings peace to her victims, and I want to thank them all for the assistance the have provided throughout the investigation.

“We’d like to remind residents that if someone comes to your door and claims to be from an agency or business, check their ID and don’t be afraid to challenge them. Never call the number they may give you to validate who they say they are, always call the number on their website.

“If you have any doubts, don’t allow them into your house. If you have a trusted neighbour ask for assistance and if you feel you are in danger, call 999.”

