A new set of safety barriers on a stretch of main road in East Yorkshire appear to have buckled as the country baked in scorching temperatures.

The barriers were installed on the central reservation of the A63 at South Cave last winter.

But they appear to have become another victim of one of the hottest summers on record.

One photograph shows a long stretch of the barriers warped on both sides. Another shows the two sets of barriers meeting in the middle.

The barriers meet in the middle at one point. Credit: MEN Media

One observer said they resembled "spaghetti".

Another said: "Only in the UK. How do other countries manage in the heat?"

National Highways said it was aware of the issue and was investigating the cause.Mandy Foster, National Highways service delivery manager, said: "Our teams have attended the site to investigate the exact cause, whether this is due to seasonal variances or another cause.

"We are continually monitoring and assessing the issue to ensure the barriers remain safe."

The barriers were installed as part of a project on the A63 which finished in February this year, between junction 38 of the M62 and South Cave.

The project was designed to improve safety for the thousands of drivers who use the A63 every day and create smoother journeys for commuters.

