Rally held to try save closure threatened Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Video report by Martin Fisher

Hundreds of people have taken part in a rally to try to secure the future of a Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The event was organised by the GMB Union. It said hundreds of its members jobs are directly at risk with thousands more in supporting businesses.

Sarah Barnes, from GMB Union said:"It doesn't matter to us whether it's public money that goes into it or private money our aim is to save our members jobs we don't want Peel to close it down to mothball it and use the land for other regions."

The airport owner Peel Group announced in July that Doncaster Sheffield could close. It then launched a six week consultation period.

There have been calls for that period to be extended so that all parties can get around the table and ensure the future of aviation at the airport.

The airport opened in 2005

South Yorkshire Mayor, Ros Jones, said:"This is about us keeping jobs keeping growth and actually we have just got the opening to put a station there so we are fighting and we will collectively fight to keep jobs and growth."

Peel have said the airport is not commercially viable. Supporters though fear its closure could impact the South Yorkshire region as a whole.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, from Transport Regeneration and Climate Committee said:"We are bringing in investment you have seen over the years Boeing McLaren and Boeing have recently announced working with Sheffield and the University of Sheffield to look at hydrogen fuel so Boeing are just around the corner they will need somewhere to test their hydrogen planes."

