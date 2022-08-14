A teenager has died after going into the sea in Skegness.

His body was recovered after a search lasting several hours on Saturday (August 13).

Emergency services received a report that a child under 16 was in the water at around 6.15pm. A search was carried out by police, the coastguard and RNLI and the boy’s body was recovered at around 11.30pm.

In a statement, HM Coastguard said: "Our hearts are heavy today and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenager who passed away at Skegness last night.

"Sometimes, despite all our best efforts, not everyone is rescued and it hurts our hearts.

"It’s why we do what we do day after day. It’s what drives us to keep on searching and to keep responding when things go wrong at the coast.

"Yesterday we searched for hours with our fellow coastguards and our friends and colleagues from the RNLI and the police to find the teenager after he was reported missing.

"Although he was found, it was sadly a tragic outcome and we have no words other than to offer our heartfelt condolences to those who are grieving the loss of someone they loved so very much."

Superintendent Lee Pache from Lincolnshire Police said: “We received a high volume of calls for missing people on the coast yesterday. At one point, within two hours, we received 10 calls.

"All of the those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and well. Our thoughts are with the boy’s family.”

East Lindsey District Council said its thoughts are with the teenager's family.

