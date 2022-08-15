A young father who was placed in an induced coma after complications caused by a ruptured bladder has died, his mother has said.

Connor Pleasance, a father-of-two from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, fell ill in June and spent the last three weeks on life support at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester after his condition deteriorated.

But in a post on social media, his mother, Jo, said he had died in the early hours of Sunday, 14 August.

She said: "Can't believe I'm writing this but I am. My beautiful, amazing boy lost his fight last night, I'm truly heartbroken.

"I'm gunna miss you so much son. You are everything to me and always will be. Love you forever my angel."

Connor Pleasance's family spent the last few weeks at his bedside. Credit: Family photograph

What causes a ruptured bladder?

The bladder isnt injured often, because it is protected by the pelvis. But it can be damaged by blows or piercing objects, most often related to pelvic fracture.

Most people who rupture their bladder will see blood in their urine.

Prompt surgery is enough to resolve most cases. Left untreated, a rupture can cause serious complications.

Connor, who had two children, aged five and two months, initially spent two weeks in hospital with pneumonia in June before being discharged.

But after his condition worsened, he returned to hospital for a check-up and was readmitted.

He deteriorated further after an infection caused lung complications.

An appeal set up to support the family after he was placed on life support has raised more than £5,000.

News of Connor's death has prompted dozens of tributes on social media.

Lee Bailey wrote: "Devastated doesn't come close. You were and will remain one of the very best gentlemen to walk this earth."

Brad Shirt said: "One of nicest lads I had the pleasure to meet, my thoughts are with your family."

Jade Laban said: "No problem was ever too big for you to listen to... You were such a beautiful person inside and out and if love could have kept you on this earth you wouldn't have been taken away."

