A boy who died after getting into difficulty in the sea at Skegness was 13, police have said.

The teenager went missing on Saturday, 13 August. Emergency services were called at around 6.15pm and the boy's body was recovered at around 11.30pm.

Lincolnshire Police said he was from Hereford, but have not named him.

The force said the incident was one of multiple call-outs relating to missing people on Saturday.

Supt Lee Pache said: "This is a very sad and tragic incident and our thoughts are with the boy's family and friends.

"We received a high volume of calls for missing people on the coast yesterday. At one point, within two hours, we received 10 calls. All of the those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and well."

The incident was the second fatality in the region on Saturday, after the death of Jay Walker in a lake in Doncaster.

In a statement on Sunday, HM Coastguard said: "Our hearts are heavy today and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenager who passed away at Skegness last night.

"Sometimes, despite all our best efforts, not everyone is rescued and it hurts our hearts.

"It’s why we do what we do day after day. It’s what drives us to keep on searching and to keep responding when things go wrong at the coast.