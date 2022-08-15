A man has died after a lorry crashed on the M18 near Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Junction two of the M18 at Wadworth, Doncaster shortly after 5pm today (15 August) to reports a lorry had crashed into the central reservation.

The lorry caught fire and the driver, a man believed to be aged in his 60s, died at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by roads policing officers at this time.

The motorway will remain closed overnight. Drivers travelling southbound will leave the carriageway at Junction 2 and come back on to the M18 at the other side of the junction.

All drivers are being informed so they can plan their journeys accordingly at this time.

Traffic queued on the M18. Credit: National Highways

One eyewitness said a lorry "exploded" in front of him as he drove along the road.

Dan Hadfield posted on Facebook: "A tanker has just exploded in front of us on the M18. I literally watched it blow up. Utterly terrible here."

His picture from the scene showed people standing on the carriageway in the aftermath of the incident.

South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were at the scene following the incident. Traffic officers were installing closures to divert traffic away via the exit and entry slip roads.

