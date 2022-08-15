The M18 motorway in South Yorkshire will be closed overnight after a lorry "blew up" after a serious crash.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Monday, 15 August, at junction two near Wadworth, Doncaster.

One eyewitness said a lorry "exploded" in front of him as he drove along the road.

Dan Hadfield posted on Facebook: " A tanker has just exploded in front of us on the M18. I literally watched it blow up. Utterly terrible here."

His picture from the scene showed people standing on the carriageway in the aftermath of the incident.

South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were at the scene following the incident. Traffic officers were installing closures to divert traffic away via the exit and entry slip roads.

Traffic queued on the M18. Credit: National Highways

National Highways said the motorway was closed in both directions due to a "serious collision" and would remain shut overnight.

A spokesperson said: " All emergency services are working at the scene with South Yorkshire police leading the response. The road will remain closed throughout the night due to the severity of the incident and protracted nature of the investigation and recovery work."

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted about its involvement.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternative routes.

More to follow

