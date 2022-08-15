A mother has paid tribute after her son's death in a lake in Doncaster on one of the hottest days of the year.

Emergency services were called after Jay Walker was seen struggling in the water at Lakeside on Saturday, 13 August, as temperatures topped 30C. His body was recovered a short time later.

His mother, Tracy Moore, posted on Facebook: "I lost my son, Jay Walker, today at Lakeside. Sorry Jay, going to miss you lots. RIP my sweetheart, love you lots. RIP my son, you was taken too soon love."

Family have confirmed a balloon release will be held in Jay's memory on Saturday, 20 August.

An air ambulance was among the emergency services at the scene. Credit: MEN Media

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called at around 4.20pm on Saturday.

Witness Lynne Lawrence said she heard a police aircraft circulating for half an hour, and later saw a helicopter had landed.

She said: "All I heard was some young guys had gone in the lake... the rescue workers were stood on the shore looking at the lake."

By 8pm, police confirmed that the body of a man, aged in his 20s, had been recovered.

Friends have also paid tribute to Mr Walker on social media. One wrote: "RIP brother, you will me missed massively. Such horrible news to find out that your best mate had passed away. You were loved by many people bro. Honestly, what a guy, you’ll always be in my heart."

The incident comes four weeks after a man died after getting into difficulty at Ardsley Reservoir near Wakefield.

Six days earlier, 16-year-old Alfie McCraw lost his life in the Aire and Calder Navigation, near the Southern Washlands, Wakefield, prompting warnings from the emergency services about the dangers of swimming in open water on hot days.

Following Mr Walker's death, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were doing their best to discourage people from going into open water to call off.

Station manager Craig Ashurst said: "We're doing absolutely everything we can to support the family, the friends and the local community. We're trying to drive home the message of the dangers and hazards of swimming in open water."

