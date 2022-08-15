Boxer and former Strictly Come Dancing star Nicola Adams and her partner Ella Baig have named their baby Taylor Nate, they have revealed.

The couple had their son in July, a month before he was due, weighing just 3lbs 14oz.

In a post on Instagram, Leeds-born Adams – the first woman to win an Olympic boxing gold – shared a picture of the three of them together, taken from a photoshoot with Hello! magazine.

Nicola Adams and her partner Ella Baig appearing on the cover of Hello! Magazine Credit: Hello! Magazine

Speaking to the magazine Adams, 39, said: "My son being born is the most amazing thing that’s ever happened to me. I can’t even explain the feeling – I felt this instant love."

Social media blogger Ms Baig, 23, added: "I said he was a fighter when he was in my stomach and he’s definitely come out like that.

"He’s progressing really fast. He’s trying to do things he shouldn’t be able to do yet – like holding his own bottle. On the day he was born, I had him on my chest and he threw his head back."

The couple started IVF in 2020, using Nicola's egg fertilised via a sperm donor who had similar features to Ella.

The couple shared a scan picture earlier this year. Credit: @nicolaadams Instragram

Earlier this year the couple revealed the news they were having a baby together and shared their first scan.

Taylor was born by cesarian section at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, where the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gave birth to all three of her children, on 9 July.

Baby Taylor Nate was born by cesarian section in July Credit: Instagram @nicolaadams

In a post in July, Adams wrote: "The first moment we laid eyes on you we felt an instant love and the strongest bond. We went to the moon and back to get you and we can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives watching you grow."

Taylor already has his own social media profile, with more than 5,000 people following his account on Instagram.

Unscripted is the arts and entertainment podcast from ITV News. Listen to the latest episode here: