One of the last remaining Cold War Vulcan bombers is being removed from its home at Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) next year.

The Vulcan to the Sky Trust (VTST) has been renting space on the airfield from DSA for the aircraft after previously trying to raise enough money for a new hanger. It was pulled due to unsuccessful fundraising.

The charity has an agreement to stay on site until June 2023, but has been told the agreement would not be reviewed due to the strategic review into the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

John Sharman, chair of trustees at the VTST, said: "This is a blow to the Trust and will be very sad news for our supporters, but for some months we have been exploring options for XH558 to leave Doncaster.

"We were extremely sad to hear the news regarding the strategic review of DSA and our thoughts are with the staff there who will no doubt be concerned about their futures."

The Peel Group, which runs Doncaster Sheffield Airport, last month warned it was no longer "commercially viable" and a consultation was launched into its future.

It left staff fearing for their jobs and locals shocked at the prospect of losing their local airport.

The XH558 Vulcan landed at Doncaster Sheffield Airport in March 2011 but was grounded in 2015.

When the time comes to move, the aircraft the VTST will need to invest in the possibility of a short ferry flight to its new location or dismantle, move and rebuild it.

"As soon as a decision has been made regarding the final destination for XH558 we’ll be able to put the wheels in motion and we’ll keep our supporters updated throughout this process", John Sharman, added.

"We want to thank everyone for their continued support and interest in Vulcan XH558."

This model Vulcan was first reserved in 1954 by the Ministry of Supply, before it took up the title of Ministry of Defence. It made its maiden flight at Woodford on 25 May 1960.

