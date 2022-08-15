Two women have been arrested after a protest by animal rights activists at a limestone quarry in Lincolnshire.

Protesters chained themselves to a concrete-filled tube outside the gates of Goldholme Stone Ltd, on Sleaford Road, Ancaster, in the early hours of Monday, 15 August.

They were demonstrating against alleged connections to Nottinghamshire rabbit farm T&S Rabbits.

Lorries handling limestone deliveries were reportedly turned away as Lincolnshire Police negotiated with the group. A specialist cutting team arrived to attempt to free the women. They were released by midday.

Two women, both aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

In an earlier statement, Lincolnshire Police said: "The protesters are reported to have arrived at the location at 4.35am this morning, and are currently behaving in a peaceful manner.

"We have a positive obligation to facilitate peaceful protest and officers will remain on the scene until the protest has concluded."

Protesters chained themselves to the gates. Credit: Facebook

T&S Rabbits breeds and sells rabbits to butchers.

The same protest group has previously held demonstrations in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Rutland.Goldholme Quarry provides limestone to national companies like Travis Perkins and Jewson.

ITV has approached Goldholme for a statement.

