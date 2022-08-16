Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jonathan Brown

A former professional footballer says he almost died after becoming addicted to painkillers and sleeping pills.

Former Rotherham United player Ryan Creswell, who now manages non-league Sheffield FC, opened up about his addiction to encourage others to seek help.

The 34-year-old said: "Plain and simple, if I had carried on doing what I was doing, I would have been dead. I didn't want to die. I just didn't know how to live.

"I told the doctor and he said 'Ryan you should be dead'. The sleeping tablets and the painkillers – I was just numb. I eventually got help. I don't want anyone to go through what I went through."

Creswell, who is from Rotherham, had a 14-year playing career, and captained his boyhood club. But he became dependent on painkillers to help him play through injury.

"The reality of it is that you're never 100% fit, so you're always carrying something. Someone has put a trust in you that you want to see through and you don't want to let anybody down," he said.

"If I felt my hamstring or my knee, I would try to mask it because I didn't want to let the manager or my teammates or the fans down.

"I noticed when I was about 22 that players were getting through games with painkillers and I just thought 'is that what I'm supposed to do?'

"And you'd be told 'it's in your head, we've done all the tests and you're fine' and you believe it because it's what you're being told all the time."

Creswell now manages the world's oldest football club, Sheffield FC. Credit: ITV

Creswell played almost 300 career games, including stints at Northampton and Boston United, but says he suffered in silence for too long.

He said he would take painkillers to avoid fans' accusations that he was injury prone.

"From 27 to 33 I was lost, dead on my feet," he said. "I lost my marriage due to addiction, but by kicking me out she saved my life."

'There is an issue from grassroots to elite level'

Creswell spent two stints in rehabilitation at Sporting Chance, a clinic set up for current and former athletes by ex-England and Arsenal footballer Tony Adams.

The centre has about 200 therapists supporting up to 40 people a year who are battling issues linked to gambling, alcohol and drugs.

"I've seen friends and ex teammates and opposition players that I played against go through hell and not not be able to sit where I am today. And that, for me, that shouldn't happen," Creswell said.

"There is an issue in football from grassroots to elite level with addictions, and we don't hear enough about it."

Creswell is the second former player in recent weeks to admit struggling with addiction after former Premier League goalkeeper Chris Kirkland spoke out about his own battle with painkillers.

In a statement, the Professional Footballers' Association, which helps to fund Sporting Chance, said: "The PFA provides a wide range of support to members who may be experiencing addiction issues, including support offered through our specialist partners at Sporting Chance."

The FA said: "The medical protocols and practices for players is managed directly by their clubs. We expect all clubs and doctors to uphold the highest level of medical practice by providing treatment, support and advice to their players."

