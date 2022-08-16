The family of a "caring, loving, funny young woman" have spoken of their heartbreak after her death in a crash.

Grace Wheatley, 19, from Cleethorpes, died when the grey Toyota Aygo she was travelling in and a silver Mazda 6 collided on the A631 near South Elkington, Louth, Lincolnshire, on Tuesday, 9 August.

Two other passengers in the Toyota suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Her family said in a statement: "There are things in life you can never be prepared for, last week we lost our beautiful daughter Grace in a collision.

"Words cannot describe how heartbroken we are as a family. We feel lucky for the time we got to spend with you on this earth. Nothing will replace the hole you’ve left. You truly will be in our hearts and minds for every moment of our lives.

"We’re so proud of the unique, caring, loving, funny young woman you became. A beautiful girl with a beautiful mind, and a beautiful soul."

An online fundraiser has been set up in Grace's memory.

Organiser Laura Reynolds said: " Grace was my best friend, I consider her my sister, and she was always warmly welcomed in our family. She has left a hole in our heart and we will miss her dearly.

"Grace, I will miss staying up with you and always belly laughing, you really was the light of my life. I love you forever and always."

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.