The M18 near Wadworth in Doncaster remains closed more than 12 hours after a man died as the lorry he was driving crashed into the central reservation.

South Yorkshire Police were called to the accident between junction two and three of the M18 shortly after 5.10pm yesterday (15 August).

The lorry caught fire and the driver, a man believed to be aged in his 60s, died at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by roads policing officers at this time.

Police enquiries are still ongoing this morning (16 August) and drivers travelling on the M18 southbound are being asked to leave the motorway at junction 2 to come back on the other side.

