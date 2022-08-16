Play Brightcove video

Video from National Highways

Repairs are continuing on the M18 in South Yorkshire after a driver died when his lorry crashed through the central reservation and set on fire.

The motorway remains closed on Tuesday afternoon after the incident between junctions two and three, near Doncaster, on Monday evening, 15 August.

A man in his 60s died when his lorry collided with the central reservation, on a bridge over the A1(M), before becoming engulfed in flames.

National Highways officials have released footage of the damage caused to the road.

Both carriageways of the M18 were closed after the incident. Credit: Dan Hadfield/Facebook

A spokesperson said: "Due to the damage caused to the road by both the fire and the fuel spillage, we need to resurface the southbound carriageway. This is due to take place later this afternoon."

The southbound M18 remains closed, with traffic continuing to be diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at junction two.

One lane of the northbound carriageway reopened on Tuesday morning, but lane two remains closed for public safety. Traffic was queuing for several miles.

Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes.

