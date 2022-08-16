Police are appealing for witnesses after two mounted officers and horses were involved in a near-miss with a lorry.

PCs Julie Bradshaw and Rachel Hodgkinson were patrolling in Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, on Wednesday, 10 August, when they narrowly avoided being hit.

South Yorkshire Police said the driver failed to see them, and the two officers began shouting at him to gain his attention.

The mounted officers were passing over the roundabout at Golden Smithies Lane Credit: Google

Dave Driver, from the mounted police team, said: "The lack of attention from the driver could have had extremely serious, or even fatal consequences, for both horses and riders.

"The driver failed to stop at the scene and drove off as the officers gained composure of the horses."

The horses and officers were extremely shaken up but physically unharmed, he said.

He added: "We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident. I would also like to express my thanks to a driver passing by who ensured that both officers and horses were ok."

