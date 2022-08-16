A photographer captured the "spectacular" moment lightning struck over Whitby during a fireworks display marking the end of the town's regatta.

David Kirtlan's picture shows a bolt of lightning above the North Yorkshire seaside town, as man-made pyrotechnics simultaneously illuminate the sky on Monday night, 15 August.

He said: "How often do you get lightning and a firework display together? Spectacular end to Whitby Regatta 2022. The weather has made things both difficult and amazing at the same time!"

Credit: David Kirtlan/View Yorkshire

He added: "I very nearly didn't bother with the weather, but chanced it in the end. Glad I did now."

It came at the end of a weekend of events celebrating the town's boating heritage.

Social media users reacted with delight to the photograph.

Jacqueline Fuller said: "Absolutely awesome picture. One of my favourite places."

Jeff Wood added: "Immaculate timing and a great photo."

A Met Office weather warning remains in place for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. The yellow "be aware" warning for thunderstorms and torrential rain lasts until midnight on Tuesday, 16 August.

Forecasters say up to 20-30mm of rain is possible within an hour. Where areas of thundery rain become slow-moving, some places could see 50mm in less than three hours.

