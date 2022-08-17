A clean-up has begun in communities across Lincolnshire after flash flooding caused chaos overnight.

Heavy downpours started on Tuesday evening, 16 August, and continued into the early hours, affecting Market Rasen, Spalding and Pinchbeck.

Residents of Market Rasen were urged to stay at home.

Cars were seen abandoned after becoming stuck in flood water. Some were fully submerged.

Cars submerged in Market Rasen flooding Credit: George Coopland

Shane, from Market Rasen, rents his home which flooded overnight. He said: "It's gutting, devastating. But what can we do? The furniture is no good so we have to start all over again.

"The rain came above the road but the problem was that cars were running up and down the road and the waves were coming into the house. Eventually people came and gave us some sandbags but we couldn't get out because as soon as we opened the door the water was coming in."

Janice Tappendan, Shane's landlady, said: "We live around the corner and my brother phoned and said that the water was making a mess and we'd best get down here. We opened our front door and it was filled with water and then Shane rang me to say his property was full of water.

"There's nothing you can do. The first plan is the clean Shane's house up. We're going to suck as much water out as possible and then leave a dehumidifier but we've definitely got to put new carpets in.

"It makes me feel sick. The water was everywhere. Nobody was stopping the traffic moving and we were watching it create a surge and totally fill the place with water."

Flooding in Spalding. Credit: @LeeBoggieMarsh

Nearly 100mm of rain fell across Lincolnshire throughout the night, which couldn't be absorbed by the already dry land, leading to surface water flooding.

Lincolnshire Police said they received more than 100 calls from those affected.

In a social media post they said: "We have had over 100 calls overnight and this morning to areas of Spalding and Pinchbeck regarding flooding. Our high volume pump is currently on West Marsh Road as we continue to support communities.

"Yesterday we responded to a car that had driven through flood water and got stuck at Potterhanworth. We also had around 50 calls to Louth/Market Rasen between 6-8pm yesterday. Flood water has receded but around 100 properties were affected."

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “In Market Rasen last night we saw almost 100ml of rainfall, in only a few hours. That’s the equivalent of two months’ worth, onto ground that is essentially like concrete. As it’s been dry for so long intense rainfall on to hard ground will not soak in, meaning standing water builds up because there’s nowhere for it to go, causing surface water flooding. It’s a bit like a bath plughole, and it takes time for the water to drain away.

“Our teams are working hard across the region to ensure our sewer network is running as it should and can take this surface water away as quickly as possible. But flooding is often an extremely complex issue with many different owners for the drainage network such as Highways, local councils and even private owners, as well as ourselves. We work closely with all authorities who have responsibility for drainage.”

Equipment at Spalding Amateur Boxing Club has been ruined Credit: Spalding Amateur Boxing Club/Facebook

West Marsh Road in Spalding had to be closed following flooding at a nearby factory.

Spalding Amateur Boxing school was also badly affected. It said it would remain closed until Monday to allow time for a clean-up.

Chairman and head coach, Paul Stewart, said: "We have finally got the equipment off the floor and got the water out by wet and dry vacuum. We will be closed until Monday, weather depending.

"We have to just hope for no more rain and hope the place dries out."

Residents were urged to stay at home as flash flooding also hit Worksop in North Nottinghamshire.

