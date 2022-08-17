Drivers using the M62 are being warned they face another year of disruption because of ongoing repairs to a bridge in East Yorkshire.

Work began on the Ouse Bridge, near Goole, in April after engineers found damage to one of its joints, causing two lanes of the eastbound carriageway to close.

Now all eight joints across both carriageways need replacing, with work expected to continue until autumn 2023.

Dee Smith, of National Highways, said: "We are currently working on the complex design process required to replace all eight joints across both carriageways.

"This autumn we will begin to install the second set of plates across the damaged joint on the eastbound carriageway and then complete the replacement of two joints by Spring 2023.

"The next step will be on to the westbound carriageway to replace the four joints there before returning to the eastbound to complete the final two joints.

Repairs began in April after engineers discovered damage to the bridge. Credit: National Highways

"We are currently expecting to finish the work next autumn.

Tens of thousands of motorists use the Ouse Bridge every day.

Drivers are being warned to pay close attention to signs as lane one of the eastbound carriageway will only be used for drivers wanting to leave at junction 37, while through traffic will continue to use the contraflow on the westbound carriageway.

The speed limit remains reduced at 30mph.

Ms Smith added: "We thank road users for their ongoing patience and will continue to provide updates via our dedicated webpage and social media."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.