A pair of teenager burglars were seen laughing and joking as they left court after being spared an immediate prison sentence.

Elliott Boothby and Keiron Stewart, both 18, were involved in a late-night house raid and a high-speed chase in a stolen car in June, but left Hull Crown Court after being given a suspended sentence. A judge had earlier told them that they would "never know" how lucky they were not to be sent to prison immediately and that they had "got away with it". He warned them: "You haven't got away with it."But the warning seemed to fall on deaf ears as they celebrated in the court precinct, with one of them pulling faces and waving his arms around.

The pair joked as they left the court. Credit: MEN Media

The court heard the pair had stolen the keys to a woman's VW Scirocco from a home on Kingtree Avenue in Cottingham. A wallet, containing bank cards and a driving licence, was also taken. Boothby then drove the car at 70mph in 20mph and 30mph areas. Police used a tyre-bursting stinger device to halt the car.

In an earlier separate incident, Boothby broke into a garden shed in White Street, Hull, and stole fishing equipment, valued at £1,100, and cider. He drank from a bottle of cider and was identified from DNA on the discarded bottle.

Boothby, of Orchard Park Road, Hull, and Stewart, of Coxwold Grove, Hull, admitted burglary and stealing a car on 1 June. Boothby also admitted failing to provide a blood sample and having no insurance and driving licence on that day as well as burglary of a shed on 28 April.

The defendants were spared jail by the judge Credit: MEN Media

Cathy Kioko-Gilligan, mitigating, said that unemployed Boothby had shown remorse and had no previous convictions. "It's a complete mystery to his mother why he has behaved the way he has. It's immaturity that has brought him before the courts today," she said.Marc Luxford, representing Stewart, said that the teenager had struggled with drugs, mostly cannabis and some use of cocaine, and there had been troubles at home.

He said he was remorseful and had no previous convictions.Boothby was given an 18-month suspended prison sentence, 150 hours' unpaid work, 20 days' rehabilitation and a three-month monitoring order. He was banned from driving for a year.Stewart was given a 16-month suspended custodial sentence, 150 hours' unpaid work, 10 days' rehabilitation and a three-month monitoring order.Recorder Peter Makepeace QC told Boothby and Stewart: "Never, ever be so stupid as to commit this sort of offending again. I'm not stupid, I'm sure you will think initially you have got away with it. You haven't got away with it. Make another mistake like this and you will go to prison."That's your one and only chance. Don't let me down now. Please do not let me down because, if you do, I will find out." He said that he would make sure that the next judge would be told about the chance that they had been given."You will never know how lucky you are," said Recorder Makepeace.

