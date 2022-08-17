Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman suffered multiple stab wounds at a property in Lincoln.

Officers were called to George Boole Drive after the woman, aged in her 40s, was found with serious injuries at 4.10am on Wednesday, 17 August.

She had been stabbed in her back, arm and chest and is in hospital in a serious condition.

Lincolnshire Police said a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder 13 minutes after the call was received. He remains in police custody.

Officers say it is believed to be an isolated incident and they are not looking for anyone else.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to come forwards.

