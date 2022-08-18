Security staff at Leeds Bradford Airport have called off threatened strike action after receiving a "new, improved" pay offer.

Union members had voted to walk out over the August bank holiday weekend following claims that bosses had implemented "discretionary and performance related bonuses without union involvement".

The airport branded the move, which the union said could leave thousands of passengers grounded, "cynical".

Workers met on Thursday, 18 August, to vote on a new proposal.

In a statement, the union said: "Following further conversations with LBA, new commitments were also discussed that we need to consult with our members on.

"Our strike committee has therefore agreed to suspend next week’s planned strike action to give us the facility, time and space to consider the new, improved offer with our members."