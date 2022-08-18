Hundreds of thousands of music fans are preparing to descend on the Reading and Leeds festivals.

But after several big-name acts pulled out, many have said they no longer want to attend.

There was outrage from some after it was announced that headliners Rage Against The Machine would be replaced by The 1975.

Jack Harlow and Måneskin have also dropped out to appear at an awards ceremony.

Organisers Festival Republic say refunds will only be considered if the event is cancelled in full or altered in a way which "makes the event materially different".

Many have argued that replacing American heavy rockers Rage Against The Machine with English pop-rock outfit The 1975 constitutes a material change.

Twitter user @Holly_chestie was among those to express their disappointment, saying: "I'm a 40-year-old man and was only planning to come in the evening to see Rage, I've not even heard of most of the other artists. Can you please help me with a refund?"

@BurkeyBrap added: "I can't seem to get to speak to anyone with regards to a refund for my Leeds Festival day ticket as Rage Against theMachine cancelled and that's the only reason we bought the tickets!"

Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey and Bring Me The Horizon are among the acts still due to play.

And bosses state that line-up changes do not automatically warrant a refund.

Rage Against The Machine pulled out after the frontman suffered a leg injury. Credit: PA

What do Leeds and Reading Festivals say about refunds?

According to the published terms and conditions, refunds are only considered if the event is cancelled in full and not rescheduled, or it is materially altered.

A material alteration means a change which "in our opinion makes the event materially different to the vent that ticket purchasers, taken generally, could reasonably expect".

The following are not considered material alterations: changes to the event line-up, adverse weather conditions, changes to individual artists, bands or band members, a curtailment of the event where the majority of the event is performed and delays to starting a performance or the event.

The 1975 Credit: Ian West/PA

Is there any way to get your money back?

Although the festivals' organisers are taking a strict stance on refunds, there are some other avenues gig goers can try.

You can request a refund via Ticketmaster, but it is currently unclear as to whether these will be given.

You could attempt to resell your ticket via Ticketmaster’s ticket exchange up to five working days before the event starts, but it is unlikely that you will get the full amount refunded.

If full refunds are later issued by the festival, you may not be eligible for the difference.

You could also contact your card provider on the basis that you didn’t get the goods or services you paid for and are unable to get a refund, but there is no guarantee that they will be able to issue you a refund.

Ultimately, a court can determine if you're legally entitled to a refund, but that could be a long and potentially expensive process.

More information on the festivals' terms and conditions can be found by clicking here.

