A man is due to appear in court after a woman was found with multiple stab wounds at a property in Lincoln.

Lincolnshire Police were alerted by ambulance crews that a woman after the victim, a woman in her 40s, suffered "significant" injuries at a property on George Boole Drive, in the early hours of Wednesday, 17 August.

She had stab wounds to her back, arm and chest and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.

Salim Ahmed Alim, of George Boole Drive, has been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court today.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: "We believe this is an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else.

"Officers remain on scene and in the local area today while we carry out enquiries.

"We are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the incident to come forward with any details they can share to help our investigation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.