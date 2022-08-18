Friends and family of a brewery owner are still waiting to find out what happened to him more than two weeks after he went missing.

Jesus Moreno, 41, who co-founded Piglove Brewing Co in Leeds, boarded a bus to Harrogate on 2 August and was last seen near Harewood Bridge, Netherby.

Specialist marine and underwater search officers have scoured the waterway as far as Tadcaster without success.

Det Insp Dan Bates, of Leeds District CID, said: "We have been contacted by members of the public with various potential sightings of him in other places and other parts of the country, but none of those sightings have been confirmed by CCTV or other means.

"We are continuing to support his family and friends who remain anxious for any news, and we are committed to doing everything we can to establish his whereabouts."

Mr Moreno boarded a Harrogate-bound bus from Leeds bus station at 6.10am on 2 August before getting off on the A61 Harrogate Road near Swindon Lane, Dunkeswick, half an hour later.

Jesus was last seen getting on a bus towards Harrogate Credit: West Yorkshire Police

He was seen on CCTV near to Harewood Bridge at 8.14am that morning, and further CCTV showed him entering a field on the Leeds side of the bridge, opposite Harewood Bridge Sawmills.

In a previous Facebook post, Piglove Brewing Co said: " He was in good spirits all weekend and up early, and ready for work on Monday... Nobody knows why Jesus chose to travel to Harrogate. His daughter and all his family are extremely worried for his well-being."

Det Insp Bates added: "It has been more than two weeks now since the last confirmed sighting of Jesus at Harewood Bridge, and his family and friends are understandably very concerned about him."

Mr Moreno is 5ft 7ins tall, with long dark curly hair and a beard. He was wearing black jeans and a black t-shirt and carrying a black rucksack.

