Police have released a CCTV image that they admit is "not great" as they investigate claims of a crash which they are "unclear" actually took place.

Officers are appealing for the cyclist pictured to come forward because they "may have been involved" in the suspected incident in West Melton, Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Christchurch Road at 12.25am on Tuesday, 16 August, following reports of a crash.

A spokesperson said: "A blue Ford Fiesta was located at the scene, but it was also suggested that a bicycle may have been involved.

"Officers are keen to speak to the cyclist pictured. At this time, it remains unclear whether a collision took place, so police also want to ensure the cyclist is safe and well."

They added: "We appreciate that the image quality is not great, but hope that the cyclist, or anyone who knows them, will recognise them."

A 22-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.