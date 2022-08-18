Concerns are growing for a Leeds University student who has been jailed for 34 years in Saudi Arabia for using Twitter.

Mother-of-two Salma al-Shehab, 34, was charged with following and retweeting dissidents and activists after returning to her home country for a holiday.

She travelled back to the Middle East in 2021, reportedly to see family, but was arrested on arrival. Before the trip she had retweeted content from several Saudi activists questioning the kingdom's regime.

She was initially sentenced to serve three years in prison for using a website to "cause public unrest and destabilise civil and national security". An appeals court later handed down the new sentence of 34 years in prison and a 34 year travel ban.

Salma al-Shehab is a mother of two. Credit: ESOHR

Shehab was studying for a PhD at the University of Leeds and worked as a dental hygienist and medical educator, according to her social media accounts.

A University of Leeds spokesperson said: "We are deeply concerned to learn of this recent development in Salma’s case and we are seeking advice on whether there is anything we can do to support her.

"Our thoughts remain with Salma, her family, and her friends among our close-knit community of postgraduate researchers."

Shehab's Twitter account has not been updated since 12 January 2021, three days before she was reportedly detained in the kingdom.

One of her last tweets was to wish a happy fifth birthday to her son. It translates: "Five happy years to the heart and eye of Mama. Happy birthday Adam."

According to The Guardian, it appears the Saudi authorities were notified about Shehab's social media through a smart phone crime-reporting app called Kollona Amn, or We Are All Security.

The European Saudi Organization for Human Rights condemned her sentence as "unprecedented and dangerous".

In a statement it said: "It is the longest prison sentence issued against female or male activists and might be a step towards further escalation against them.

"In recent years, many women activists have been subjected to unfair trials that have led to arbitrary sentences, in addition to some of them being subjected to severe torture, including sexual harassment."

It said the Saudi government had arrested at least 116 women in recent years, 60 of whom are still detained.

"Under the policy of impunity, no one has been held accountable for the abuses women were subjected to in prisons, despite the filing of multiple complaints of torture and ill-treatment," the organisation said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know