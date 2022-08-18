Searches are taking place for a wild camper from Leeds who has been missing for nearly two months.

Carl Warr, 59, was reported missing on 24 June after leaving Farnley on 20 June.

West Yorkshire Police said he regularly goes walking alone for up to a month at a time, either wild camping or staying at campsites and bunkhouses, but his family are concerned as he has failed to keep in contact.

Mr Warr is known to visit Cumbria, including around Carlisle, and North Yorkshire, including around Gargrave.

He has previously made mention of looking to find work fruit picking "down south".

Det Insp Dan Bates, of Leeds District CID, said: "Although Carl’s lifestyle includes going off walking and camping alone, often for long periods, it is completely out of character for him not to have been in touch with his family for this long.

"They are very concerned about him, and we would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could help to trace him."

Mr Warr is 6ft tall, bald and stocky with a grey full beard. He was last seen carrying a backpack and wearing a grey zipped jacket, grey jeans and hiking boots.

