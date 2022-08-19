A man who drove off after being stopped by police has died in a crash.

The 25-year-old, who was in a Jaguar XF car, was initially stopped by officers in Huddersfield just before midnight on Thursday, 18 August.

But he drove off as they approached the car and collided with a Mercedes GLC at the junction of St Andrew's Road and Gas Works Lane.

St Andrew's Road was closed in both directions while the crash was being investigated.

It caused slow traffic due to investigation work from Turnbridge Road to the A62 Leeds Road.

West Yorkshire Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. The force is appealing for witnesses.