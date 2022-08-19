The ex-partner of a man who murdered his new wife and dumped her body in a suitcase says she "knew" he would one day kill someone.

Scrap merchant Thomas Nutt, 46, strangled 52-year-old grandmother Dawn Walker on their wedding night, 27 October last year. He then stuffed her body in a suitcase and dumped it in undergrowth near their home in Lightcliffe, near Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Nutt was jailed on Friday, 19 August, for at least 21 years.

Dawn Walker. Credit: Facebook

Nutt's former partner, Kimberley Allcock, gave evidence at his trial at Bradford Crown Court about the abuse she suffered at his hands.

The 41-year-old lived with Nutt for 10 years and has three children with him, but suffered repeated violent attacks.

Just months before her death, Ms Walker had contacted Ms Allcock raising concerns about Nutt's behaviour and asking why she had a restraining order against Nutt.

Ms Allcock told ITV News: "It's heartbreaking. I'd have supported her. I knew that he would kill someone one day and I told the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) this."

Kimberley Allcock speaks to ITV News

She added: "I told her everything. She kept reaching out to me every now and then. It's not that Dawn didn't want to leave, it's because she couldn't.

"In 2020 he attacked her and he nearly killed her then. She reached out to me to tell me that he'd nearly killed her. But then she went on to say that she loved him. My last message to her was asking if she was going to be OK, but she'd blocked me - I think it was him."

Ms Allcock met Nutt at a travelling fairground at Retford, Nottinghamshire, in 2005 and they moved in together a short time later.

But she suffered persistent abuse and became increasingly isolated from family and friends. Nutt took control of her finances and regularly beat her.

In some cases he attacked her in front of their children.

"In 2015 I was fast asleep and he came upstairs and sat on me and was strangling me. I had to fight him to get him off me. I screamed and ran for my life but he caught me downstairs and started punching me in the head," Ms Allcock said.

"I was on the floor begging him to stop. He was shouting and screaming at me saying he was going to kill me. My daughter, who was five-years-old at the time, screamed and that's what made him stop.

"He had a lot of control over you. You never had money yourself, he used to take my son and not give him back. I lived in fear and that's when I thought that I needed to get out of this relationship."

After he was found guilty of assault in 2015, she was moved to a safe house and granted a non-molestation order banning him from seeing her or his children.

During Nutt's trial for murdering Ms Walker, the court heard how she told Ms Allcock that he "scared the hell out of her" and that he had been abusive towards her.

Nutt was violent towards Dawn Walker before the night he killed her. Credit: Facebook

Ms Allcock said she wished she could have intervened.

"I got a message from someone on Facebook who I didn't know and she told me she knew about mine and Dawn's conversations. I was thinking 'has he attacked someone else?' But she went onto say that he killed her. I was in total shock," she said.

After his arrest for Ms Walker's murder, Nutt admitted killing her but claimed it was unintentional. He said he had been trying to restrain her during an argument. But he was found guilty after an 11-day trial.

"I think he hates women. I don't know what's happened to him from being a young person but he's got a hatred for women," Ms Allcock added.

"I just hope that this life sentence is long enough that he doesn't get out of prison. He should die in prison."

For support in relation to domestic abuse call the Independent Domestic Abuse Service (IDAS) in Barnsley and North Yorkshire on 03000 110 110 or in Sheffield on 0808 808 2241, or click here.

You can also get help and support in relation to domestic abuse from Refuge's national abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247, or click here.

