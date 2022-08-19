A new road system is set to be implemented in Hull after the City Council released plans for an overhaul of Freetown Way.

It comes after complaints about the current road layout which forces drivers and cyclists to use the same lane.

As part of the new scheme the current cycle lanes will be removed from the road and become segregated. An extra lane for vehicles will be added in both directions.

Responding to the developments, Councillor Mark Ieronimo said, said: “We have listened to residents who were clear that the current road layout is not a suitable solution for all road users."

Other potential changes include more pedestrian crossings and new signals for cyclists.

Consultation of the new plans will close on Monday 3 October with the public invited to see the plans next week at the following locations:

Tuesday 23 August, 8am – 2pm at Trinity Market

Thursday 24 August, 2pm – 7pm, St Stephen’s Shopping Centre

