A man who bit a police dog and assaulted an officer during an arrest has been jailed.

Matthew Boulter, 34, of Ainslie Street, Grimsby, was arrested on the evening of 14 August after police were called to a series of incidents.

While officers tried to detain him, Boulter punched and kicked some fencing towards one officer, causing them minor injuries.

The dog, called Xander, was dispatched to assist with the arrest, but Boulter bit him on the head and then grabbed and twisted his collar.

Humberside Police said Boulter was being arrested after assaulting three people and causing criminal damage outside a venue on Bethlehem Street.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency services worker, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, assault, criminal damage and two counts of battery and was sentenced to eight months in jail.

PD Xander returned to work the next day Credit: Humberside Police

Det Sgt Thomas Crosfill said: "Assaulting emergency service workers is not acceptable, and our police dogs provide vital assistance to us. They are part of the police family.

"The earlier incidents occurred in a very public location and will have caused distress for the victims and passers-by. We want to ensure our towns are safe for people to live, work and visit, so I am pleased that Boulter was quickly arrested and sentenced for these offences.

"Thankfully, PD Xander quickly made a full recovery and was back at work the next day."

