A man who murdered his wife on their wedding night before dumping her body in a suitcase has been jailed for a minimum term of 21 years.

Thomas Nutt, 46, strangled 52-year-old Dawn Walker at their home in Lightcliffe, near Halifax, West Yorkshire, within hours of their wedding on 27 October last year.

He then left her body in a cupboard and took a caravan to Skegness where he spent a number of nights in a layby.

After returning, he stuffed her body into a suitcase and dumped it in a field near their home on Shirley Grove.

Nutt took Ms Walker's daughter on a bogus search in what the prosecution called a "ghastly charade" before handing himself in to police.

He later admitted he had killed Ms Walker, but claimed it was unintentional as he tried to restrain her during an argument after she threatened to divorce him.

Nutt pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder. But he was found guilty of murder after a trial at Bradford Crown Court.

Handing down a life sentence with a minimum term of 21 years, Judge Jonathan Rose said the evidence showed the murder had taken place on the wedding night.

He told Nutt: " You then desecrated her body, hiding it in a cupboard while you enjoyed a short holiday before forcing her body into a suitcase, deceiving her family and friends when she went missing. I find you to be without remorse."

Nutt, who sat arms folded and picking his shoes during the sentencing hearing, sarcastically applauded the judge as he was taken from the court. There were cheers from the public gallery as he was sentenced.

