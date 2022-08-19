Play Brightcove video

Police have released CCTV footage showing the moment a man dragged a suitcase containing the body of his new bride out of his house before dumping it.

Thomas Nutt, 46, strangled Dawn Walker hours after their wedding in Lightcliffe, near Halifax, West Yorkshire, on 27 October last year.

He then left her body in a cupboard in their home on Shirley Grove and went on a "short holiday" to Skegness in a caravan. After returning a few days later he "desecrated" her body by stuffing it into a suitcase and wheeled it from his house before throwing it over a fence into undergrowth.

His behaviour aroused suspicions among neighbours and he eventually handed himself in.

Thomas Nutt Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Nutt admitted killing Ms Walker, but claimed manslaughter, saying it was unintentional and happened as he tried to restrain her during a violent argument.

But he was convicted of murder after a trial at Bradford Crown Court and was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 21 years.Footage released by West Yorkshire Police after the sentencing shows some of Ms Walker's last moments.

In the video she can be seen returning in her wedding dress with her new husband after a reception at a local pub. She is carrying bags and is followed from a taxi by Nutt, in his wedding shirt, holding a cake box.

In the footage, she can be seen taking a key from her bag.A later video shows Nutt dragging the suitcase containing Ms Walker's body through their garden. He then attempts to cover his tracks by kicking the soil.

Dawn Walker. Credit: Facebook

After Nutt was sentenced, senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles, of the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "Dawn Walker’s family have been left absolutely devastated by her death in such violent circumstances. This was a dreadful crime, especially given the couple had only recently married.

"The prosecution and police rejected Nutt’s admission of manslaughter and always believed murder was the offence he should rightly stand trial for."Our thoughts continue to be with Dawn’s family, who have shown great dignity and strength through what has understandably been a devastating time for them. No verdict or sentence will bring Dawn back to her family. I hope however, that in getting justice they can begin to move forward with their lives."

