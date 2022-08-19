New CCTV images have been released by police investigating the disappearance of a mother and her toddler a week ago.

Aasia Majeed, 35, and her 22-month-old daughter were reported missing from Leeds by their family on Friday, 12 August.

Images issued by West Yorkshire Police show the pair in a supermarket in Harehills on 7 August, shortly before they went missing.

Aasia is Asian, 5ft 1in tall, with long black and red dyed hair.

She speaks Urdu and very little English.

Det Insp Mark Tester, of Leeds District CID, said: "We remain very concerned for the welfare of Aasia and her daughter and urgently need to find them to check that they are okay.

"It has been a week now since they were reported missing and we want to hear from anyone who has seen them or who has any information on their whereabouts."