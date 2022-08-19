Music fans from around the country are preparing for Reading and Leeds festivals at the end of August.

Whether you’re just there on Friday or for the full weekend, make sure you know who’s playing where so you don’t miss your favourite artists.

Who is playing at Leeds Festival on Friday?

Main Stage East

The 1975 will be headlining the festival on Friday, after a last minute cancellation from Rage Against The Machine.

The American rock band pulled out from the festival after frontman Zack de la Rocha suffered a leg injury during a performance in Chicago.

Also performing on this stage will be Run The Jewels, Pale Waves, Denzel Curry, Willow, and Mallrat.

Pop artist Charli XCX will also be performing, replacing Måneskin and Jack Harlow who pulled out of the festival at the last minute.

Main Stage West

Halsey is the main performer on this stage, alongside Bastille and DMA’s.

They will be joined by Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Bru-C and The K’s.

Rage Against The Machine were previously set to headline the festival. Credit: PA

Radio 1 Dance Stage

If you want a change of pace, the dance stage is the place to go.

Here you’ll find Hybrid Minds, Bou, Kanine, TS7 (Live) and The Stickmen Project.

They will be joined by Ashnikko, 100 Gecs, Gayle, Dylan and Sad Night Dynamite.

Festival Republic Stage

This stage, presented by IHG Hotels and Resorts, will feature Beabadoobee, Role Model, Stone, Chloe Moriondo, The Blinders, Crawlers, Courting, Barns Courtney, The Native, Daisy Brain, Abby Roberts, Brooke Combe and CVC.

Radio 1Xtra Stage

The main performer on this stage is rapper Arrdee, joined by Danny Brown, A1 x J1, LD, Comfy, M’Way, V.I.C. and Mugun.

You’ll also find Love Island’s Wes Nelson here, as well as Mnella and Joe Unknown.

BBC Music Introducing Stage

This stage is all about up-and-coming talent, including Miso Extra, Claudia Valentina, Anorak Patch, Lice, Panic Shack, Emby, Meduulla, Boy Bleach and Just Wondering.

Who is playing at Reading Festival on Friday?

Dave will be headlining Reading Festival on Friday. Credit: PA

Main Stage East

Rapper Dave will be headlining the festival this year.

He is the youngest ever headliner at just 23-years-old.

Performing alongside Dave will be Polo G, Little Simz, Circa Waves, Grief and Black Honey, as well as special guests Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes.

Main Stage West

On the west stage is American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

She will be joined by Glass Animals, All Time Low, Joy Crookes, Wallows and BBNO$.

Radio 1 Dance Stage

On the dance stage you will find Gorgon City, Biscits, Jaguar, Meg Ward, Nia Archives, Pinkpantheress, Bakar, Everyone You Know, Piri & Tommy and Joey Valence & Brae.

Festival Republic Stage

This stage, presented by IHG Hotels and Resorts, will showcase Fever 333, As It Is, Cleopatrick, Tigercub, Kid Kapichi, Scene Queen, Witch Fever, The Scratch and Beauty School Dropout.

Radio 1Xtra Stage

Performing on this stage will be Pa Salieu, Potter Payper, Knucks, Morrisson and Fumez The Engineer.

Joining them will be Hazey, Jords, Sir Spyro, Queen Millz and Kasst X AJFrmThe8.

BBC Music Introducing Stage

This stage is all about showcasing new talent.

Here you'll find Dan D'lion, Bilk, Priestgate, Dolores Forever, Caity Baser, Deadletter, Sisi, Flowerovlove and Honeyglaze.