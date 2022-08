A woman has died at the scene of a crash between two vehicles near Spalding, Lincolnshire.

The 44-year-old was involved in the collision between a silver Mercedes-Benz and a white VW Transporter van on Halmer Gate just after 5pm on Thursday 18 August.

Her family has been informed. Lincolnshire Police are not releasing any further information relating to the incident at this time.

The investigation continues.