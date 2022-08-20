Two men who hatched a plan to groom and sexually abuse a child in Huddersfield have been jailed.

Jeremy Mason, aged 39 from Manchester and 22-year-old Owen Daly from Oxford were branded a danger to children by a judge at Leeds Crown Court.

Mason was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to 14 offences including causing/inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with a child.

Daley was sentenced to six years after pleading guilty to 12 offences including causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with a child.

Both were given lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Orders and will have to sign on the sex offenders register for life.

West Yorkshire Police said the pairs offending came to life after a friend of the victim contacted them on the night he was supposed to meet Mason at an Air BnB in Huddersfield.

However the victim didn't go and was found in the town centre by the friend who made the report.

Officers were able to trace the boy's phone communications and Mason was identified, and arrested in 24 hours.

Daley was located within a month through telecommunication enquiries. Analysis found the boy had first been contacted by a man who is still at large who passed his details to Mason and Daley.

They then recovered months of contact between the victim and the two men in which they sent him sexual imagery and had made preparations for Mason to meet and sexually assault him.

DS Ben Howley of the Kirklees POLIT team, who led the investigation said: “We welcome the sentences given to Mason and Daley for offences and further planned offending which can frankly be described as depraved.

“It is pure good fortune that Mason did not come into contact with the young victim on the night he arranged a meeting.

“The victim continues to receive specialist safeguarding care and I wish to pay tribute to him and his family for supporting the prosecution.

“Their courage has helped us and CPS colleagues put these men, who pose an absolute danger to children, behind bars.”