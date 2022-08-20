"Enough is enough" cost of living protest held in Sheffield

Trade union members from across the region gathered in central Sheffield for a demonstration against the rising cost of living.

Hundreds of people turned out in what organisers have described as "a solidarity rally" to send a clear message to the government.

Maxine Bowler, from Sheffield Trades Council, said: "I want the government to back down, to stop just giving money to the people with lots of money already and to start to look after the poorer people in this country."

It was timed to coincide with the latest train strikes

It was timed to coincide with the latest train strikes - as hundreds of RMT members walk out again in a row over pay and conditions.

Gaz Jackson, RMT Regional Organiser said: "It is difficult in the best of times. Nobody wants to be taking industrial action but what I would say is we are absolutely solid across the whole of the region."

The message from the march was quite clear that the cost of living crisis is becoming more desperate and workers need better wages to cope.

The Government said in a statement:"We have stepped in to ease the burden, helping eight million of the most vulnerable British families through at least £1,200 of direct payments this year - and giving every household £400 to help pay their energy bill."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.