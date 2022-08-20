A man from Hull who stabbed his dad with a screwdriver during a heated confrontation has been jailed.

Paul Turner, 29, told his father he hated him and then attacked him as his father cowered in a corner.

He also threw a crutch at him and smashed a vase that belonged to his grandmother, Hull Crown Court was told.

Connor Stuart, prosecuting, said that Turner had suffered a "tumultuous" relationship with his father over the last 10 years but he was living with him at the time of the incidents on 20 July.

The court heard that Turner made insulting comments about his grandmother and told his father: "I will stab you".

He was holding a screwdriver while his father was curled up in a ball on the floor, with his arms covering his head.

Mr Stuart said: "He believed that the defendant would stab him in the head."

Turner then stabbed his father in the leg. The police arrived shortly afterwards and Turner was arrested.

Turner pleaded guilty to assault, causing actual bodily harm and causing criminal damage.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Turner has convictions for 40 previous offences dating back to 2008, including being jailed for 42 weeks for coercive and controlling behaviour.

Nigel Clive, mitigating, said that Turner had been living with his father but their relationship had been difficult for a long time. There has been no contact between them since.

Mr Clive said: "He has not chosen to reach out to his father."

Recorder Makepeace said: "This offence was committed in a domestic setting. The domestic context makes the offence more serious."

He added: "It's no surprise to anyone that you have a history of drug and alcohol abuse. You continue to blame your family for your own failings."