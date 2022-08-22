Tens of thousands of music fans will again descend on Bramham Park for Leeds Festival at the end of August as the event returns for 2022.

It will go ahead without any Covid measures for the first time since pre-pandemic, after music fans were asked to show a Covid pass last year.

Dozens of artists will be appearing at the three-day festival across eight stages.

Who is playing Leeds Festival?

English pop-rock band The 1975 will be headlining on Friday after Rage Against The Machine announced they were pulling out of the festival.

Other headline acts include Halsey, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, and Sheffield bands Arctic Monkeys and Bring Me The Horizon.

The full Leeds Festival 2022 lineup Credit: Leeds Festival

Other big names on the lineup include Bastille, Wolf Alice, Glass Animals, Enter Shikari, Joy Crookes, Little Simz, Run The Jewels, Fever 333, Pale Waves.

How do I get to Leeds Festival?

Festival-goers arriving at Bramham Park by car are advised to use the A1, M1 or the A1(M) and follow the signs from the motorway.

From the A1(M) coming from the South: the festival is signposted from Junction 41 Northbound. Exit at junction 45 on to Grange Moor/Wattle Syke roundabouts and follow the Brown Route to the site.

From the M1 coming from the South: the festival is signposted from Junction 42 Northbound. Join the A1(M) at Junction 47, exit at junction 45 on to Grange Moor/Wattle Syke roundabouts and follow the Brown Route to the site.

From A1/A1(M) coming from the North: route signposted from Junction 46 Southbound. Follow the White Route, exiting at Junction 44.

There will be no Covid restrictions this year Credit: PA Images

From M62 coming from the East: route signposted from Junction 33 Westbound. Join the A1(M) at Junction 32a. Exit at junction 45 on to Grange Moor/Wattle Syke roundabouts and follow the Brown Route to the site.

From M62 coming from West: route signposted from Junction 29 Eastbound. Join the A1(M) at Junction 32a. Exit at junction 45 on to Grange Moor/Wattle Syke roundabouts and follow the Brown Route to the site.

Dozens of artists will be appearing at the three-day festival across eight stages. Credit: PA Images

By train: The nearest station is Leeds Train Station where there will be a shuttle bus operating to and from the site between Wednesday and Monday.

Where is the pick up/drop off point at Leeds Festival?

There is a dedicated pick up/drop off zone off York Road (A64). There will be dedicated signage with zones A-J along with better lighting to improve public safety.

Which roads are closed for Leeds Festival?

The A64 will be closed Eastbound between the Fox & Grapes pub and Bramham Interchange from early Wednesday morning until Thursday at midnight. The closure will be lifted on Friday and put in place again on Sunday evening through to Monday afternoon.

Thorner Village will not be accessible to any non-residents for the duration of Leeds Festival. There will be no through access on the Northern part of Mangrill Lane, Carr Lane, Thoner/Skeltons Lane, Thoner/MilnerLane and Wothersome corner.

There will also be no through access at the village of Aberford during the festival.

Non festival-goers wanting to access the A1(M) and avoid festival traffic are being advised to travel to Tenter Hill, turn left and travelling North on West Woods Road to access the A1(M) at Wattle Syke.

Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys will headline the Sunday night of Leeds Festival

What are the bag restrictions for Leeds Festival?

There will be bag searches at the entrance to the festival arena. Only A4 sized bags are permitted - height 30cm, width 21cm and depth 8cm.