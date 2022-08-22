LNER is advising passengers to be aware of delays to their services due to a fire at Newark Northgate train station.

It's understood passengers have been evacuated from another operator's train, and services are being diverted to other platforms.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at 3.50pm on Monday 22 August.

Around eight firefighters and two pumps are at the scene on Hatchet Lane in Newark-On-Trent.

One Twitter user wrote: "We’re on the train from kings cross to Eaglescliffe. There was smoke on our carriage so they evacuated us to the next carriage.

"They said they’ve extinguished the fire but we’re just kinda stood here still waiting."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...