The M62 has been closed for over four hours near Brighouse after a serious crash and vehicle fire involving a Lamborghini on the westbound carriageway.

The accident happened between junctions 24 and 25 around 4pm on Monday (August 22) afternoon and caused five miles of tailbacks.

Traffic backed up as far as junction 27 for Gildersome from junction 24 for Ainley Top with surrounding roads also busy.

Numerous diversions are in place as an incident investigation team get to work to assess how the crash happened.

